Mason Mount's salary at Manchester United revealed
Football news Today, 16:55
Photo: Mason Mount's Instagram/Author Unknown
Manchester United has agreed on personal terms with midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and the England national team, according to The Telegraph.
According to the source, the player's salary will be €15 million per year. With bonuses included, this amount could rise to €18 million per year.
Earlier reports stated that the Manchester United had reached an agreement for the player's transfer for €64 million plus an additional €6 million in bonuses.
In the past season, the 24-year-old Mount played 35 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring three goals and providing six assists.
