Mascherano Raises Concerns About Messi and Calls Out Cremaschi

According to reports from DAZN, Javier Mascherano reflected on Inter Miami’s win over LA Galaxy and made headlines with his comments on Lionel Messi’s fitness and Benjamin Cremaschi’s recent statements. The coach stressed that the victory was crucial to keep the team in playoff contention and to build momentum ahead of the upcoming Leagues Cup clash against Tigres.

Mascherano admitted that the loss to Orlando had been “a wake-up call”, one that cannot be repeated as the season reaches its decisive stage. He insisted that every game must now be treated like a final, with the team sustaining focus and intensity to meet its ambitions.

A central topic of his remarks was Messi’s condition after his return from injury. Mascherano, who knows the star forward better than most, acknowledged that the captain is not yet at full strength. He noted that Messi appeared uncomfortable early in the match but gradually found his rhythm. While training sessions had been encouraging, he urged patience and emphasized that the forward’s recovery needs to be monitored daily. He also highlighted the tension between Messi’s relentless desire to play every match and the staff’s responsibility to manage his minutes carefully.

Attention also turned to Benjamin Cremaschi, who had suggested he was sometimes unsure of his role on the pitch. Mascherano said those comments risked creating a misleading impression of the coaching staff’s work and described them as unfortunate. He clarified that role changes often arise from the flow of the match, and when Cremaschi starts, he is given a clear assignment. The coach underlined that tactical choices ultimately belong to him and expressed confidence that with experience the young midfielder will come to understand the broader perspective behind those decisions.

