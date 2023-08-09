Marseille lost in the first leg of Champions League qualification

В the first leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, the Greek club "Panathinaikos" secured a victory over the French side "Marseille" with a score of 1:0 on their home ground. The match took place in Athens, Greece, at the "Apostolos Nikolaidis" stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored late by Brazilian midfielder Bernard.

The second leg between "Marseille" and "Panathinaikos" will be held on August 15. The match is scheduled to take place in Marseille, France, at the "Vélodrome" stadium.

"Panathinaikos" Greece – "Marseille" France - 1:0 (0:0, 1:0)

Goal: 1:0 – 83 Bernard.

"Panathinaikos": Brignoli, Vaiannisidis, Magnusson, Edvaj, Juankar (Mladenovic, 79), Ruben Pires, Djuricic (Bernard, 72), Vilena (Gnezda-Cerin, 79), Verbic (Klajnhajsler, 58), Mancini, Sporar (Ioannidis, 72).

"Marseille": Lopez, Kloss, Zhiho, Balerdi, Lodi, Unai (Rongier, 67), Kondogbia, Veretu (Genduzi, 85), Sarr (Harit, 75), Ndiaye (Muge, 75), Aubameyang (M'Beumba, 86).

Yellow cards: Kondogbia (1), Ndiaye (15), Balerdi (31), Djuricic (43), Ruben Pires (77), Bernard (90).

Red card: Kondogbia (65).