Marseille legend close to moving to Brazil's Vasco da Gama

Former midfielder of "Marseille" and the French national team, Dimitri Payet, will move to "Vasco da Gama" in Rio de Janeiro, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the footballer has reached an agreement with the Brazilian club. The Frenchman is a free agent, which means he can join the new club for free. Payet will sign a contract with "Vasco da Gama" that will be valid until the end of June 2025.

Payet's previous club was "Marseille," where he played from 2013 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2023. He played a total of 326 matches for the Marseille club in all competitions, scoring 78 goals and providing 95 assists. With "Marseille," he reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2017/2018 season. He has also played for "Excelsior," "Nantes," "Saint-Etienne," "Lille," and "West Ham."

From 2010 to 2018, Payet played for the French national team. He played a total of 38 matches for the French national team, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. With the French national team, he reached the final of the 2018 UEFA European Championship.