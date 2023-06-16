Marseille invited an experienced Argentine coach

Igor Tudor resigned as head coach of Marseille, despite the fact that the team took third place in the championship and made it to the Champions League.

According to Le Phoceen, the French club has already found his replacement.

The club is negotiating with the 47-year-old Argentine Marcelo Gallardo.

He will come to France to sign in the near future.

Gallardo has not worked since the end of last year, when he was fired from River Plate.