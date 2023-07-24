RU RU
Marseille close to signing African winger from Premier League

Marseille close to signing African winger from Premier League

Today, 04:50
Marseille close to signing African winger from Premier League Photo: Instagram Ismail Sarr / Author unknown

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter, Marseille is interested in purchasing the winger of Watford and the Senegalese national team, Ismaila Sarr.

As per the source, the French club is close to acquiring the player during the upcoming summer transfer window. The forward will sign a contract with Marseille that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Ismaila Sarr, 25 years old, has been playing for Watford since 2019, joining from Rennes for a transfer fee of 30 million euros. He has played a total of 131 matches for Watford in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 24 assists. His current contract with the club is until the summer of 2024. Previously, he also played for Metz.

Since 2016, Sarr has been playing for the Senegalese national team. He has appeared in 52 matches for Senegal, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists, and has received two yellow cards.

As a reminder, Marseille finished in the third position in the French league table last season. Thus, the Marseille club secured the opportunity to play in the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

