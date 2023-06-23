Marseille bought out Malinovsky's contract

Marseille bought out the contract of Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovsky from Italian Atalanta.

According to Transfermarkt, the transfer amounted to 10 million euros.

Recall that in early 2023, Malinovskyy moved to Marseille on loan.

For half a season, the player of the Ukrainian national team played 23 matches, scored 2 goals and gave 1 goal assists, and his team made it to the Champions League.