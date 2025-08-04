Marketing, sales, money: Atlético Madrid sees major surge in club merchandise sales

Sales jumped by 30%.

Details: Atlético Madrid’s commercial department has reported that after making minor changes to the club’s crest, sales of club merchandise soared by 30%.

The success is being attributed to the return of the classic badge—featuring the bear, the strawberry tree, and the iconic red-and-white stripes—which resonated far more with supporters than the modernized version ever did.

After the introduction of the new crest, a rift developed between fans and the club. In an effort to rebuild that connection, the marketing department launched a limited vintage collection featuring the traditional badge. The move proved to be a resounding success, sending sales skyrocketing.

In July, Atlético broke all previous records for merchandise sales in their official stores. Demand was especially high for the classic-style shirts, long-awaited by the club’s most loyal fans.

According to the club’s latest figures, retail sales for the 2023/24 season reached €11.8 million. By comparison, the previous year—when the kit faced heavy criticism—sales barely touched €10 million.

