Saúl Ñíguez slams former club: 'There are fewer and fewer excuses at Atlético'

Saúl Ñíguez slams former club: 'There are fewer and fewer excuses at Atlético'

The Spaniard delivers sharp criticism at the Colchoneros.
Football news Today, 02:35
Miguel Solomons
Saúl Ñíguez slams former club: 'There are fewer and fewer excuses at Atlético' Getty Images

Saúl Ñíguez has moved to Flamengo from Atlético Madrid and has now decided to speak candidly about his former club.

Details: In an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, the midfielder stated that there are almost no excuses left for Atlético Madrid. Over the past two years, the club has spent 400 million euros, and they can no longer hide behind claims that 'Saúl's salary is too high.'

Quote: "There are fewer and fewer excuses at Atlético Madrid. Last year, they spent 200 million euros, and this year another 200 million... They can't use the excuse 'Saúl earns too much' anymore. Now they're spending as much as other clubs, and it's time to fight for everything," Saúl Ñíguez declared.

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old central midfielder refused to sign a contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor, despite having passed his medical.

Reminder: Last season, Saúl played for Sevilla on loan, where he scored one goal and provided six assists in 26 appearances.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
