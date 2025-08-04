RU RU ES ES FR FR
FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
FC Tokyo
06 aug 2025, 05:30
- : -
Japan,
Cerezo Osaka
Review H2H Tournament grid Prediction
One of the Round of 16 clashes in the Emperor's Cup will take place on Wednesday at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, where the local side FC Tokyo will host Cerezo Osaka. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

FC Tokyo have looked confident on home turf: over their last six games at home, they’ve lost just once and have been consistently finding the net. Victories over Urawa (3-2) and a solid result against Yokohama FC (2-1) confirm that Albert Puig’s men know how to maximize their home advantage. While their defense can be shaky at times, the team’s attacking potential remains high.

Heading into the clash with Cerezo, it’s notable that Tokyo have already faced this opponent twice this year—both matches ended in draws. In the current Emperor’s Cup campaign, the club confidently dispatched Wakayama with a five-goal clean sheet and also beat Tokushima 2-0.

Cerezo, meanwhile, are going through a rather inconsistent spell: at home they lost to Gamba (1-2), but also convincingly saw off Tokyo Verdy (2-1). The Osaka side have shown organized attacking play but have suffered from defensive instability—7 goals conceded in their last 5 matches highlight this issue. Their inability to hold on to a lead is particularly concerning.

Nevertheless, Cerezo look more assured in this season’s J-League. They boast quality wingers and experienced midfielders. Their main objective will be to maintain compactness between the lines and not allow FC Tokyo to set the tempo early. If they can contain Tokyo’s attack in the opening stages, they’ll have every chance of advancing to the next round.

Probable line-ups

  • FC Tokyo: Nozawa, Muroya, Oka, Doi, Nagatomo, Sato, Ko, Koizumi, Nozawa, Nagakura, Nakagawa
  • Cerezo Osaka: Fukui K., Shindo R., Hatanaka S., Nishio R., Okuda H., Kida H., Kagawa S., Takahashi N., Kitano S., Fernandez L., Rafael Ratão

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in three of the last four head-to-head meetings.
  • The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in three of the last four encounters.
  • Cerezo have failed to beat this opponent in six matches, losing twice.

Prediction

Both teams are motivated and attack boldly, but are prone to defensive errors. Given FC Tokyo’s home form and Cerezo’s away inconsistency, the logical bet is that we’ll see goals at both ends once again.

