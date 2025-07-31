RU RU ES ES FR FR
Marina Kraus: I saw a huge rock hit Dalmaier. Laura's teammate speaks out about the tragedy

Marina Kraus: I saw a huge rock hit Dalmaier. Laura's teammate speaks out about the tragedy

A truly terrifying incident.
Football news Today, 13:52
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Laura Dahlmeier's sweet smile Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images

The situation was made worse by the weather conditions.

Details: Today, Marina Kraus, the late Laura Dalmaier's teammate who was by her side at the fateful moment, broke her silence:

"I saw a huge rock hit Laura and throw her against the wall.

I called out to her, but there was no answer. From that moment on, she didn't move. And there was no way I could reach her without putting my own life at risk. She didn't move, showed no signs of life. I called her name, but there was no response," Kraus said.

Kraus insists that things could have turned out differently if the decision to return had been made just a bit earlier:

"We decided to turn back before reaching the summit. If we had been half an hour earlier, we would have made it down safely," Kraus added.

Laura Dalmaier was a two-time Olympic champion and seven-time world champion in biathlon.

Reminder: Dalmaier's death. How the world is reacting to the tragic news

Latest News
Sport Predictions
