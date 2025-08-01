Marcus Rashford reacts to his second match in a Barcelona shirt
Barcelona's new star Marcus Rashford has played his second game for the Catalan side. The forward shared his thoughts about the match on his Instagram page.
Rashford posted photos from the friendly against Seoul, captioning them: “Second game, second W 🙌 Thanks Seoul for the love 🔵🔴.”
Notably, Marcus registered his first goal involvement for the Blaugrana in this match. The Englishman provided an assist for Ferran Torres' goal. The match itself ended in a high-scoring victory for Barcelona, with a final score of 7-3.
It's worth noting that the Catalans are currently on a tour of Asia, playing matches against local teams. Previously, Barça faced Japan's Vissel Kobe, and in a few days, they'll play against Korea's Daegu before returning to Spain.
As a reminder, Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan and will spend at least one year in Catalonia. The Spanish club also holds a €30 million buyout option for the Englishman.