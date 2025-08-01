Marcus Rashford reacts to his second match in a Barcelona shirt

Barcelona's new star Marcus Rashford has played his second game for the Catalan side. The forward shared his thoughts about the match on his Instagram page.

Read also: Seoul star Jesse Lingard shows off Yamal and Rashford shirts after Barcelona clash

Rashford posted photos from the friendly against Seoul, captioning them: “Second game, second W 🙌 Thanks Seoul for the love 🔵🔴.”

Notably, Marcus registered his first goal involvement for the Blaugrana in this match. The Englishman provided an assist for Ferran Torres' goal. The match itself ended in a high-scoring victory for Barcelona, with a final score of 7-3.

It's worth noting that the Catalans are currently on a tour of Asia, playing matches against local teams. Previously, Barça faced Japan's Vissel Kobe, and in a few days, they'll play against Korea's Daegu before returning to Spain.

As a reminder, Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan and will spend at least one year in Catalonia. The Spanish club also holds a €30 million buyout option for the Englishman.