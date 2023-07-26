RU RU
Main News Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG

Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG

Football news Today, 15:42
Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG Photo: Instagram Marco Verratti / Author unknown

Midfielder Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Italian national team is close to a move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi and French clubs are engaged in active negotiations, which are nearing completion. The transfer fee has not been disclosed, but it was previously reported that PSG wants to receive at least 70 million euros for the player. Verratti will sign a contract with Al-Hilal that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012 when he transferred from Pescara for 12 million euros. He has made a total of 416 appearances for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 goals, and providing 61 assists. With the Parisians, the midfielder has won the French championship nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been representing the Italian national team since 2012. He has played a total of 55 matches for Italy, scoring three goals, providing four assists, and receiving 11 yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Al Hilal Ligue 1 France Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:49 Al-Ittifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, has signed a student of the PSG academy Football news Today, 16:35 Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:55 Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport Football news Today, 15:42 Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 15:30 Brighton announce signing of Brazilian defender Football news Today, 15:15 AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga Football news Today, 14:55 Real Betis announce signing of 5-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 14:45 Manchester City snatched victory over Bayern in the 86th minute Football news Today, 14:38 Ukrainian midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" moved to the Polish "Zaglebie"
Sport Predictions
Football 27 july 2023 Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023