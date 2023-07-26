Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG

Midfielder Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Italian national team is close to a move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi and French clubs are engaged in active negotiations, which are nearing completion. The transfer fee has not been disclosed, but it was previously reported that PSG wants to receive at least 70 million euros for the player. Verratti will sign a contract with Al-Hilal that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012 when he transferred from Pescara for 12 million euros. He has made a total of 416 appearances for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 goals, and providing 61 assists. With the Parisians, the midfielder has won the French championship nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been representing the Italian national team since 2012. He has played a total of 55 matches for Italy, scoring three goals, providing four assists, and receiving 11 yellow cards.