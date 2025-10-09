ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Manchester United wants Jobe Bellingham. Borussia has no intention of letting him go

Manchester United wants Jobe Bellingham. Borussia has no intention of letting him go

Dortmund believes in the Englishman
Transfer news Today, 15:00
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Manchester United wants Jobe Bellingham. Borussia has no intention of letting him go https://x.com/BlackYellow/status/1932502112178511899

Borussia Dortmund's management is determined to keep young midfielder Jobe Bellingham in their squad, despite recent rumors linking him with a possible move to Manchester United.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, Dortmund is confident that now is not the right time to sell the 20-year-old Englishman. The player himself remains a crucial part of Borussia’s long-term project.

Despite limited playing time—Bellingham has started just two Bundesliga matches under Niko Kovac—the German side is planning to gradually integrate the midfielder into the starting lineup, believing his potential is immense.

Although some sources claim the player does not rule out a return to England, TEAMtalk reports that no Premier League club has yet offered him the same development opportunities as Dortmund.

Reminder: Jobe Bellingham wants to leave Borussia due to frustration with the coach’s decisions.

Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
RIP. Former Manchester United footballer Jimmy Nicholson has died Football news Today, 13:29 RIP. Former Manchester United footballer Jimmy Nicholson has died
Details revealed about new Manchester United investors. UAE group wants to acquire the club. Football news Today, 13:01 Details revealed about new Manchester United investors. UAE group wants to acquire the club.
Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh Hints at Potential Change of Manchester United Ownership Football news Today, 07:34 Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Al-Sheikh Hints at Potential Change of Manchester United Ownership
Onana impresses! Trabzonspor wants to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal Transfer news Yesterday, 16:49 Onana impresses! Trabzonspor wants to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal
Maguire stays! Defender close to extending contract with Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 14:46 Maguire stays! Defender close to extending contract with Manchester United
Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 14:29 Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores