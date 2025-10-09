Manchester United wants Jobe Bellingham. Borussia has no intention of letting him go

Dortmund believes in the Englishman

Borussia Dortmund's management is determined to keep young midfielder Jobe Bellingham in their squad, despite recent rumors linking him with a possible move to Manchester United.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, Dortmund is confident that now is not the right time to sell the 20-year-old Englishman. The player himself remains a crucial part of Borussia’s long-term project.

Despite limited playing time—Bellingham has started just two Bundesliga matches under Niko Kovac—the German side is planning to gradually integrate the midfielder into the starting lineup, believing his potential is immense.

Although some sources claim the player does not rule out a return to England, TEAMtalk reports that no Premier League club has yet offered him the same development opportunities as Dortmund.

Reminder: Jobe Bellingham wants to leave Borussia due to frustration with the coach’s decisions.