Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Nicaragua Nicaragua
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF (Round 3) Today, 20:00
- : -
International,
Haiti Haiti
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.7
One of the matches of the 7th round in the final stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the CONCACAF zone will take place overnight Friday at the National Football Stadium of Nicaragua in Managua, where the local Nicaraguan side will host Haiti. Here’s a betting pick for this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Marco Antonio Figueroa’s squad does not look like an underdog so far, despite a 0-2 defeat to Honduras and only one point to their name. Importantly, the team has not lost a single home match in the current qualifying cycle, scoring 6 and conceding just 2 goals in three games. Organized defense and strong starts are the hallmarks of “La Azul y Blanco.”

However, Nicaragua’s attack lacks consistency and the quality required to challenge more experienced opponents. Across their last seven matches in all competitions, they’ve managed just one win, and in these qualifiers, they lost two out of three games. The encounter with Haiti is a real opportunity to snatch some points, but only with flawless defending.

Sébastien Migné’s side showed character in the previous round, drawing 3-3 with Costa Rica and coming close to snatching victory. The Haitians boast a very powerful attacking line—over their last three away qualifiers, they have netted 11 goals. Duckens Nazon stands out, raising his scoring tally to 43 and continuing to be the team’s main weapon.

However, Haiti’s winless streak has reached six matches, but the team often plays open, high-scoring football and isn’t afraid to take risks. Historically, Haiti has an excellent record against Nicaragua—three straight wins without conceding, although prior to that they suffered a heavy 3-0 away defeat in 2018.

Probable lineups

  • Nicaragua: Rodriguez, Quijano, Perez, Niño, Acevedo, Barrera, Lopez, Montes, Belli, Moreno, Arauz
  • Haiti: Placide, Arcus, Ade, Metusala, ExPérience, Jacques, Saint, Providence, Bellegarde, Etienne, Nazon

Match facts and H2H

  • Haiti have won their last three head-to-head matches against Nicaragua by a combined score of 5-0.
  • Nicaragua have not lost a single home match in this qualifying campaign.
  • Haiti have scored 11 goals in their last three away qualifiers.

Prediction

Nicaragua look solid and disciplined at home, but a lack of experience and poor finishing may work against them. Haiti, on the other hand, possess a dynamic attack and have repeatedly shown they can get results on the road. I expect a cautious but confident away win by the narrowest of margins.

