Outrage! Jobe Bellingham wants to leave Borussia over frustration with coach's decisions

Challenging times in the young footballer's career.
Football news Today, 02:54
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jobe Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund could lose their 20-year-old midfielder as early as this winter.

Details: According to renowned journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Borussia Dortmund’s 20-year-old central midfielder Jobe Bellingham is eager to leave the club due to a lack of playing time.

Reports indicate that Jobe is extremely dissatisfied with the decisions made by the “Black and Yellows” head coach Niko Kovač, believing he is only being used as a rotation player.

Jobe Bellingham joined Borussia this summer from Sunderland in a €30.5 million transfer, but has yet to start a single match, totaling just 167 minutes in the Bundesliga so far.

Previously, Jobe Bellingham’s parents voiced their displeasure, clashing with Borussia representatives after Niko Kovač substituted their son during a match.

Reminder: "Best mate": Jude Bellingham congratulates his brother Jobe on his birthday

