RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle "Best mate": Jude Bellingham congratulates his brother Jobe on his birthday

"Best mate": Jude Bellingham congratulates his brother Jobe on his birthday

The brothers share a close bond
Lifestyle Today, 07:55
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Jude Bellingham with his younger brother Jobe Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sulemana.abdul.rauf / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shares a special bond with his younger brother. On his Instagram page, he sent birthday wishes to Jobe.

Bellingham posted a collage of photos with Jobe, including childhood snapshots, captioning it with a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday to my brother and best mate. Love you more than anything in the world! 🥳 @jobebellingham ❤️❤️❤️”

It's worth noting that Jobe Bellingham celebrates his 20th birthday today, September 23. His older brother Jude is two years his senior.

As a reminder, Jobe currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, having joined the club during the recently concluded summer transfer window. He's following in the footsteps of his elder brother, who also previously played for the Dortmund side.

Incidentally, Jude Bellingham returned to the pitch last weekend, coming off the bench late in the game against Espanyol. The Englishman has recovered from shoulder surgery he underwent this summer after last season ended.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Related Team News
Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe in the French national team Lifestyle Today, 05:51 "Brother, you deserved it": Mbappé reacts to Ousmane Dembélé winning the Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid ready to let Vinícius go for free Football news Today, 04:47 Real Madrid ready to let Vinícius go for free
Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring for Real Madrid Lifestyle Today, 03:55 On vacation. Vinicius shows how he recovers after matches and training
The main target is set. Real Madrid want to sign Michael Olise Football news Today, 03:46 The main target is set. Real Madrid want to sign Michael Olise
Vinicius Junior Football news Yesterday, 15:07 Sharp turn. Vinicius Junior puts contract talks with Real Madrid on hold
Major outrage! Vinicius fans blast France Football after the Brazilian finishes 16th in Ballon d'Or nominees Football news Yesterday, 14:43 Major outrage! Vinicius fans blast France Football after the Brazilian finishes 16th in Ballon d'Or nominees
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores