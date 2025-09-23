"Best mate": Jude Bellingham congratulates his brother Jobe on his birthday

The brothers share a close bond

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shares a special bond with his younger brother. On his Instagram page, he sent birthday wishes to Jobe.

Bellingham posted a collage of photos with Jobe, including childhood snapshots, captioning it with a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday to my brother and best mate. Love you more than anything in the world! 🥳 @jobebellingham ❤️❤️❤️”

It's worth noting that Jobe Bellingham celebrates his 20th birthday today, September 23. His older brother Jude is two years his senior.

As a reminder, Jobe currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, having joined the club during the recently concluded summer transfer window. He's following in the footsteps of his elder brother, who also previously played for the Dortmund side.

Both Bellingham brothers completed transfers today 🤝



✅ Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid

✅ Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland pic.twitter.com/hC9dz5td3P — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 14, 2023

Incidentally, Jude Bellingham returned to the pitch last weekend, coming off the bench late in the game against Espanyol. The Englishman has recovered from shoulder surgery he underwent this summer after last season ended.