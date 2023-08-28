RU RU NG NG
Chelsea called Manchester United a condition for the transfer of Cucurella

Manchester United want to add Chelsea defender to squad Photo: instagram Marc Cucurella/Author unknown

London's Chelsea could agree to the transfer of Spanish national team defender Marc Cucurella to Manchester United, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter update. As per the information, Chelsea is open to the possibility of loaning out the player to Manchester United, but only if United either covers Cucurella's annual salary of €10.6 million or pays a rental fee for the player.

Earlier reports indicated that Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, sees Cucurella as a potential replacement for the injured defender Luke Shaw, who is sidelined for several months.

Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 from Brighton, with the transfer fee amounting to €65.3 million. He has played 33 matches across various tournaments for the club, not scoring any goals but providing two assists. His contract with Chelsea is set to run until the summer of 2028.

Cucurella also made his lone appearance for the Spanish national team in June 2021, playing 45 minutes in a friendly match against Lithuania (4-0).

