Manchester United want AC Milan star

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United is showing interest in left-back Theo Hernandez from AC Milan and the French national team.

As per the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. While the Milan leadership considers Hernandez an important player, they may be willing to sell him for €60 million.

In the current season, 25-year-old Hernandez has played 45 matches in all competitions for Milan, scoring four goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is set to run until the summer of 2026.