Manchester United vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Tomorrow heralds the occurrence of the central fixture of the tenth round in the English Premier League, marking the debut of the current season's first "Manchester Derby." United shall host City at the venerable "Old Trafford."

Manchester United has embarked upon the present Premier League campaign with a somewhat equivocal performance, suffering defeat in four of their nine matches. A more disheartening initiation, however, unfolded for the "Red Devils" in the realm of the Champions League, where they encountered setbacks against Bayern Munich, shockingly succumbed to Galatasaray, and narrowly secured a victory against Copenhagen. Presently, Manchester United occupies the eighth position in the English top-flight, having garnered fifteen points.

In contrast, Manchester City presents significantly more robust showings within the ongoing season. They have endured defeat on only two occasions thus far. One such defeat came at the hands of the reigning English vice-champions, Arsenal. The second setback, however, proved more sensational, transpiring during the seventh round when they were vanquished by Wolverhampton. As it stands, the "Citizens" are engaged in an earnest tussle for the championship, trailing the league leader, Tottenham, by a margin of five points. It is noteworthy that Tottenham has already concluded their match in this current round.

The encounter between Manchester United and Manchester City shall unfold on Sunday, the 29th of October, commencing at 16:30 Central European Time. Herein, we have thoughtfully compiled information for your convenience, delineating where you may partake in the viewing of this fixture within your nation.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - PeacockSiriusXM FC

