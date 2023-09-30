Manchester United to extend contract with young talent

Hannibal Mejbri will continue to play at Old Trafford. Well-known insider Fabrizio Romano reported this on his social networks.

According to a source, Manchester United is going to offer a new contract to the Tunisian national team player. Let us recall that Sevilla’s interest in the 20-year-old football player was recently reported. The player's current contract with Manchester is valid until next summer with the possibility of extension for another season. Transfermarkt values ​​it at 8 million euros.

Let us remember that Mejbri spent last season on loan for Birmingham. There the player played 41 games in all tournaments, and managed to score one goal and six assists.

Note that this season Hannibal played 3 games for Manchester United, in which he scored one goal. United paid Monaco €10 million for him in 2019.

Let us add that today Manchester United lost at home to Crystal Palace.