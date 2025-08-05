RU RU ES ES FR FR
Manchester United submits offer to Leipzig for Šeško. How much are they willing to pay?

Manchester United submits offer to Leipzig for Šeško. How much are they willing to pay?

A hefty sum for the striker.
Football news Today, 09:22
Manchester United submits offer to Leipzig for Šeško. How much are they willing to pay? Getty

Manchester United is on the hunt for a striker—this time, they're targeting Benjamin Šeško and have sent an official offer to Leipzig.

Details: According to Bild, the Red Devils have put $85 million plus bonuses on the table for the German club. Newcastle is offering $90 million, so now Leipzig’s management must decide where to sell their forward.

Earlier reports suggested that despite active talks between Manchester United and Leipzig, the Magpies managed to seize the initiative in the deal by offering Šeško better personal contract terms.

Last season, the Slovenian striker played 45 matches in all competitions for Leipzig, netting 21 goals and providing six assists.

Reminder: Manchester United fan group The 1958 has announced a new protest for August 17. Traditionally, their demonstrations have been against the Glazer family's ownership of the club, but this time the protest will also target Ratcliffe.

