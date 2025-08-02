Manchester United left out as Newcastle snatches Benjamin Sesko

Journalist Sasha Tavolieri reports that Benjamin Sesko has chosen Newcastle over Manchester United!

Details: Newcastle is pressing ahead with plans to replace Alexander Isak, who is set to leave the Magpies for Liverpool. To fill the void, Eddie Howe has targeted 22-year-old RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

Despite intense negotiations between Manchester United and Leipzig, the Magpies managed to seize the initiative in the transfer race by offering Sesko more favorable personal terms. The striker has agreed to the move, and now it’s up to Leipzig to settle on the transfer fee. The deal is expected to cost Newcastle around €90 million.

Last season, the Slovenian striker featured in 45 matches across all competitions for Leipzig, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists.



