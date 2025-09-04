Manchester United set to lose a hefty sum this season

Sporting setbacks have turned into a financial hole.

This season, Manchester United will be without European competitions for the first time since 2015. Fewer matches mean fewer matchday revenues, and that's set to hit the Red Devils' pockets hard.

Details: According to Football Insider, the club led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe will miss out on at least £30 million due to their absence from European tournaments. United could have qualified for the Champions League, which would have guaranteed at least four home games—each bringing in around £5 million at Old Trafford.

Another £10 million will be lost due to the Adidas deal, as Manchester United faces penalties for missing out on the Champions League. The club's management hoped to offset some of the lost revenue with a successful domestic cup run, but United crashed out of the League Cup on August 27, losing to Grimsby Town on penalties in the second round.

Reminder: Matchday revenue makes up a significant share of Manchester United's overall income. In the published report for the 2023/24 season, the club posted a record turnover of £661.8 million, with matchdays accounting for £137.1 million.