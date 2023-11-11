RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manchester United renew interest in Mbappe

Manchester United renew interest in Mbappe

Football news Today, 08:27
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Manchester United renew interest in Mbappe Photo from therealchamps.com/Author unknown

Manchester United is reportedly reigniting their pursuit for PSG's superstar, Kylian Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappé has declined to renew his contract with PSG, and it's speculated that he’s also decided to waive a €100 million bonus to depart from Parc des Princes. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe nearing the completion of purchasing a 25% stake in Manchester United, the club is poised to contend for Mbappé in the summer, as per Football Insider.

Another Manchester club, Manchester City, as well as London's Chelsea, are also financially equipped to negotiate a deal that might bring the 2018 World Cup winner to England.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Real Madrid has cooled their interest in Mbappé as his move to Los Blancos will see him close to 26 years old, and he'd demand a salary of no less than €20 million annually, coupled with a substantial signing bonus, which could disrupt the wage structure at the club.

Mbappé transferred to PSG from Monaco in 2018 for €180 million, following a year-long loan spell at the Parisian club. According to Transfermarkt, the value of his contract has remained unchanged compared to his move to PSG. Mbappé is the recipient of the Golden Boy (2017) and Kopa Trophy (2018) awards and remains the leading scorer in PSG's history.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Manchester United Real Madrid Ligue 1 France Premier League England LaLiga Spain
Popular news
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 09:49 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:51 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule
The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:39 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule
The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro
Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries
Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick Football news Yesterday, 15:26 Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:57 Girona, thanks to a spirited victory over Rayo, remains the leader of La Liga Football news Today, 09:49 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 09:40 EPL. Wolverhampton scored twice after 90 minutes and beat Tottenham Football news Today, 08:59 Manchester City have eyed Chelsea's replacement for Walker Football news Today, 08:27 Manchester United renew interest in Mbappe Football news Today, 07:58 Chelsea vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:16 Bundesliga clubs are keeping an eye on the Real Madrid goalkeeper Basketball news Today, 06:43 VIDEO. LeBron is the first NBA player in history with five thousand losses Football news Today, 06:12 "Congratulations to Chelsea and Cole". Guardiola has spoken out about the ex-Man City player MMA News Today, 05:39 UFC 295. Prochazka vs Pereira: full fight card, date & time
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus - Cagliari prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023