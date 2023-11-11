Manchester United renew interest in Mbappe

Manchester United is reportedly reigniting their pursuit for PSG's superstar, Kylian Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappé has declined to renew his contract with PSG, and it's speculated that he’s also decided to waive a €100 million bonus to depart from Parc des Princes. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe nearing the completion of purchasing a 25% stake in Manchester United, the club is poised to contend for Mbappé in the summer, as per Football Insider.

Another Manchester club, Manchester City, as well as London's Chelsea, are also financially equipped to negotiate a deal that might bring the 2018 World Cup winner to England.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Real Madrid has cooled their interest in Mbappé as his move to Los Blancos will see him close to 26 years old, and he'd demand a salary of no less than €20 million annually, coupled with a substantial signing bonus, which could disrupt the wage structure at the club.

Mbappé transferred to PSG from Monaco in 2018 for €180 million, following a year-long loan spell at the Parisian club. According to Transfermarkt, the value of his contract has remained unchanged compared to his move to PSG. Mbappé is the recipient of the Golden Boy (2017) and Kopa Trophy (2018) awards and remains the leading scorer in PSG's history.