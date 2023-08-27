Manchester United ready to transfer Chelsea star

Manchester United have contacted Chelsea to discuss a possible loan deal for defender Marc Cucurella.

This information was shared by a well-known informant Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to him, at the moment there have been no specific proposals and negotiations between the clubs. Manchester United are looking for a relatively inexpensive left-back and there are three players on the list of transfer candidates, but a final decision has not yet been made.

In the current season of the English Premier League, Cucurella has never appeared on the field in the Chelsea, having sat on the bench for all three matches. Apparently, the new coach of the London club Mauricio Pochettino is not counting on the Spanish footballer.

Interestingly, last season Cucurella was an undisputed player in the main team of Chelsea and was the leader of the team.

According to the portal Transfermarkt, its estimated cost is € 35 million.

In the current season of the championship of England "Manchester United" won two wins in three rounds and has six points to its credit. At the same time, Chelsea have four points.