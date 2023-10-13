Manchester United players unhappy with coach

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 02:52
Famous former Manchester United striker Alan Brazil has revealed some interesting details from the Red Devils' dressing room.

It turned out that the players express distrust of the team's head coach Erik ten Hag.

“That's what I heard from a Man United player who told this to someone I know very well. According to my interlocutor, now the football team does not accept a coach. They don't like him at all. Firstly, they are upset with the way he treated Ronaldo, and they also say that Sancho is a great guy who works tirelessly,” Brazil was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

Let us remind you that in the match of the 8th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United played against Brentford and achieved a difficult victory with a score of 2:1.

In the current championship, Manchester United is in tenth place in the standings, gaining 12 points after eight rounds.

