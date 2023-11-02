RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manchester United players express dissatisfaction with ten Hag

Football news Yesterday, 09:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Manchester United players express dissatisfaction with ten Hag Photo: social media collage

Manchester United players have expressed doubts about the methods of team coach Erik ten Hag.

According to the Manchester Evening News, dissatisfaction with the actions of the coach continues to grow within the club, and not only the bosses are dissatisfied, but also the team’s players.

The source refers to some football players, whose names are not disclosed.

They told reporters that Ten Hag shows favoritism towards some players while criticizing others in private.

By the way, all this can be believed, given that Manchester United’s results are not impressive: in the first 15 matches of the 2023/2024 season, the team had eight defeats, which was a repetition of the anti-record of 60 years ago.

After ten rounds, the Red Devils are in eighth place in the English Premier League with 15 points.

In a recent League Cup match against Newcastle, Manchester United lost in front of their home stands with a score of 0:3 and lost the title of current tournament holder.

