Manchester United player could move to Saudi Arabia

Manchester United have received a transfer offer for their winger, journalist Rudi Galetti reports.

Jadon Sancho could move to Saudi Arabia. Today, September 7, the Saudi transfer window closes. And on this day, they can sign 23-year-old Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Representatives of Saudi Arabia have already sent an official proposal to England. Discussions are currently underway regarding the amount of the transfer, as reported, everything will be decided in the near future.

We will remind that after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United, a scandal broke out between Manchester United manager Eric ten Haag and winger Jadon Sancho. The coach said that the player is not included in the team because he does not work well in training. The 23-year-old football player wrote on Twitter that he was made a scapegoat and should not believe everything they say.

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021 for €85 million. He played 82 games for the Devils, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

We will remind that the journalist Piers Morgan invited the young player to his place for an interview.