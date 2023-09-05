The journalist invited the Manchester United player to discuss the scandal with the manager

British journalist Piers Morgan invited Jadon Sancho to discuss his conflict with the club's manager, he said on Twitter.

Here's what he wrote in his post:

“Hi Jadon, come on Piers Morgan Uncensored and I’ll get you out of this Ten Hag nightmare”.

We will remind that there was a conflict between Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and manager Eric ten Haag after the match with Arsenal. The coach doesn't like Jadon Sancho's work in training, so he has started bringing in academy graduates Hannibal Madgebrey, 20, and Dan Gore, 18. Ten Haag believes the club have done everything possible to make Sancho comfortable at Old Trafford, but the player did not appreciate this and found a not serious approach in training. Sancho said after the match that he was not included in the squad on purpose and was simply made a scapegoat.

In this situation, the club sided with the manager and noted that they had nothing more to add to what was said. This belies the words all Sancho said after the game. In addition, neither the manager nor the club want to comment on the footballer's words that he wrote on Twitter.

We will remind that Arsenal beat Manchester United in the last minutes.