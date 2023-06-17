Manchester United parted ways with an experienced pupil
Photo: instagram Axel Tuanzebe
The press office of Manchester United has announced on the official website that English defender Axel Tuanzebe will be departing the club.
The management of the English club has made the decision not to renew the contract with the player, which expires on June 30, 2023. Consequently, the Englishman will become a free agent and can join another club on a free transfer.
The 25-year-old Tuanzebe is a product of the Manchester United academy. He has made a total of 37 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing no assists. He has had loan spells at Aston Villa, Napoli, and Stoke City. He has also played one match for the England U21 national team.
