Main News Manchester United may buy Spain defender

Manchester United may buy Spain defender

Football news Today, 01:00
Manchester United may buy Spain defender

Manchester United is reportedly showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur's defender and Spanish national team member, Sergio Reguilón, according to the Manchester Evening News.

As per the source, Manchester United could potentially acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Within the Manchester United squad, Reguilón might serve as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw, who is facing a severe injury and could be sidelined for several months. However, Reguilón's high salary demands could pose a challenge. Currently earning three million euros per year, he is seeking a significantly higher wage.

The 26-year-old Reguilón has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur since September 2020. He transferred to the English club from Real Madrid for a fee of 30 million euros. He has played a total of 67 matches for the London-based club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing nine assists. In the previous season, he was loaned out to Atletico Madrid, where he played only 12 matches and did not register any goal contributions.

Reguilón has represented the Spanish national team since 2020. He has played six matches for the Spanish squad, without scoring any goals, but providing two assists. He has also received two yellow cards during his international appearances.

