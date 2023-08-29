Manchester United may buy leader Tottenham Hotspur

"Manchester United" is showing interest in the midfielder of London's "Tottenham Hotspur" and the Danish national team, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, according to journalist Jacques Talbot's tweet.

According to the source, the Manchester club could acquire the player before the end of the summer transfer window. The transfer fee could be more than 40 million euros. The London club is willing to sell the player as he has lost his place in the starting lineup following the appointment of Angelo Postecoglou as head coach.

28-year-old Højbjerg has been playing for "Tottenham Hotspur" since the summer of 2020. He joined the London club from "Southampton," with a transfer fee of 16.6 million euros. He has played a total of 147 matches for "Tottenham Hotspur" in all competitions, scored 10 goals, and provided 16 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also previously played for "Bayern Munich," "Augsburg," and "Schalke."

Højbjerg has been representing the Danish national team since 2014. He has played a total of 67 matches for the Danish national team in all competitions, scored five goals, provided 10 assists, and received six yellow cards.