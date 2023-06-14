Manchester United make decision on Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United has declined the option to acquire Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, according to The Guardian.

According to the source, the Manchester United management deemed the player's transfer to be too costly. Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, is disappointed with this decision but has accepted it.

In the current season, 29-year-old Kane played 49 matches in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.