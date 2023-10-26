RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manchester United made record revenue last year

Manchester United made record revenue last year

Football news Yesterday, 23:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Manchester United made record revenue last year Manchester United made record revenue last year

Manchester United announced it generated record revenue of 648.4 million pounds ($783.5 million) in its latest financial year.

ESPN reports this.

Based on the financial report, the club's income increased by 11% compared to the previous year. It’s interesting that last season the Red Devils didn’t even make it to the Champions League, but played in the Europa League.

As for losses, they amounted to 42.1 million pounds ($50.9 million).

Manchester United's wages fell by £52.8 million ($63.8 million) to £331.4 million ($400 million) during the period. This is due to changes in the team's composition, as well as the fact that the team did not play in the Champions League. The situation was also affected by the departure of the highest paid football player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report states that the club's owners did not receive any dividends. They were also not paid to other shareholders.

It is reasonable to mention that billionaire Jim Ratcliffe may acquire Manchester United in the near future. He wants to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023