Manchester United made record revenue last year

Manchester United announced it generated record revenue of 648.4 million pounds ($783.5 million) in its latest financial year.

ESPN reports this.

Based on the financial report, the club's income increased by 11% compared to the previous year. It’s interesting that last season the Red Devils didn’t even make it to the Champions League, but played in the Europa League.

As for losses, they amounted to 42.1 million pounds ($50.9 million).

Manchester United's wages fell by £52.8 million ($63.8 million) to £331.4 million ($400 million) during the period. This is due to changes in the team's composition, as well as the fact that the team did not play in the Champions League. The situation was also affected by the departure of the highest paid football player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report states that the club's owners did not receive any dividends. They were also not paid to other shareholders.

It is reasonable to mention that billionaire Jim Ratcliffe may acquire Manchester United in the near future. He wants to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United.