Main News Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match

Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match

Football news Today, 12:14
Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match

In the 3rd round of the English Premier League, Manchester United secured a victory against Nottingham Forest at their home ground. The match took place at Old Trafford in Manchester and ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of the hosts.

Tyre Avoniyi opened the scoring for Nottingham Forest as early as the 2nd minute with an assist from Morgan Gibbs-White. Willie Boly extended the lead for the visitors with a goal in the 4th minute. Christian Eriksen reduced the deficit for Manchester United in the 17th minute with an assist from Marcus Rashford. Casemiro leveled the score for Manchester United at the beginning of the second half with a pass from Bruno Fernandes. In the middle of the second half, Nottingham Forest was reduced to 10 men due to Joe Worral's red card. The victory was sealed for Manchester United by Bruno Fernandes, who scored a penalty kick.

With six points, Manchester United climbed to the fifth position in the English Premier League standings. Nottingham Forest, with three points, remained in the 14th place.

Manchester United - Nottingham Forest - 3:2 (1:2, 2:0)
Goals: 0:1 - 2 Avoniyi, 0:2 - 4 Boly, 1:2 - 17 Eriksen, 2:2 - 52 Casemiro, 3:2 - 76 (pen.) Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane (Lindelof, 46), Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Eriksen, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Antony (McTominay, 85), Martial (Sancho, 60), Rashford.

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Aurier, Boly, McKenna (Niakate, 57), Worral, Aina, Yates, Gibbs-White, Danilo (Elanga, 81), Johnson (Kouyate, 70), Avoniyi (Wood, 81).

Yellow cards: Aurier (44), Gibbs-White (45), Wan-Bissaka (58), Aina (62), Rashford (82), Onana (89), Bruno Fernandes (90), Kouyate (90).

Red card: Worral (67).

