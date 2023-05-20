Manchester United is looking to strengthen their squad with a top-class forward

According to The Times, "Manchester United" is considering strengthening their squad with two new forwards in the upcoming transfer window.

The shortlist of manager Erik ten Hag includes Harry Kane from "Tottenham Hotspur" and Rasmus Hauge from "Atalanta."

Both forwards have the potential to join "Old Trafford" in the near offseason.

It is worth noting that Kane has one year left on his contract with "Tottenham Hotspur." In the current Premier League season, he has scored 27 goals, while Hauge has contributed with 7 goals and 2 assists in Serie A.