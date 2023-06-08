"Manchester United" is interested in buying a midfielder from "Chelsea"

"Manchester United" is reportedly interested in signing midfielder Mason Mount from "Chelsea" and the England national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, Manchester United is preparing an offer to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Chelsea's manager Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to let go of the midfielder, but he could be sold if he refuses to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The transfer fee for the Englishman is estimated to be around 70 million euros.

In the current season, 24-year-old Mount has played 35 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists.