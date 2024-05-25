Manchester United have shortlisted four managers to replace Erik ten Hag

Today, Manchester United will play their final match of the season, facing Manchester City in the FA Cup final. This match might be the last for Red Devils' head coach Erik ten Hag. As previously reported, United's management has decided to part ways with the Dutch specialist regardless of the outcome.

Since Ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United at the beginning of last season, he has been under immense pressure following a turbulent campaign marked by issues on and off the field. Last year, United managed to secure the Football League Cup, but this season, they remain without trophies. In the Premier League, the Red Devils finished in eighth place, their worst result since 1990, and they were eliminated from the Champions League after the group stage. Furthermore, a loss in the FA Cup final would deny them a spot in European competitions next season.

These factors compel United's management to seek a replacement for Ten Hag, and according to The Times, they have already compiled a shortlist of four managers.

One candidate is the current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine's future at Chelsea remains uncertain, and he is open to working at Manchester United. His success at Tottenham from 2014 to 2019, where the team regularly participated in the Champions League and reached the final in 2019, is seen as a significant advantage.

The second candidate is Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel.

The German coach is keen to return to England, where he was highly popular at Chelsea and won the Champions League with them. However, United harbors concerns about Tuchel's fiery temperament. Still, the Red Devils hope that the club's new football structure can manage these issues.

The third candidate to replace Ten Hag is Ipswich Town's manager Kieran McKenna.

Several clubs, including Brighton and Chelsea, are monitoring McKenna. The Northern Irish specialist has shown remarkable results, leading Ipswich to promotion from League One to the Premier League within two years. McKenna previously worked as an assistant to José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær at Old Trafford, spending six years in United's system.

The final candidate under consideration is Brentford's manager Thomas Frank.

Frank earned a spot on the shortlist due to his impressive work, transforming Brentford from a mid-table side to a reputable Premier League club over the last six years.

Today, it was reported how much it will cost Manchester United to dismiss Erik ten Hag.