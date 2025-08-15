Manchester United have found a backup option in case the Baleba deal falls through.

Amorim is determined not to be left without reinforcements in midfield.

Details: According to SunSport, Manchester United have drawn up a plan B in the event they fail to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton, who is currently Amorim's top priority.

Reports indicate that United have set their sights on 26-year-old Sporting Lisbon captain Morten Hjulmand, who is widely expected to change clubs this summer.

Brighton are unwilling to let Baleba go for less than £120 million, a figure Manchester United consider astronomical. If the two clubs cannot reach a compromise, the Red Devils will be forced to open talks with Sporting, who value their captain at €60 million.

Last season, the Danish midfielder featured in 47 matches for the club, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €50 million, and his current contract runs until 2028.

Reminder: Marcus Rashford: "Even Manchester United's own fans are mocking the club"