Dailysports News Football news Marcus Rashford: "Even Manchester United’s own fans are mocking them"

Marcus Rashford: "Even Manchester United’s own fans are mocking them"

Barcelona newcomer slams United with harsh criticism.
Football news Today, 15:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford in the Barcelona line-up Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

It seems things in Manchester are looking pretty grim.

Details: In an interview with SkySports, 27-year-old Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Barcelona, shared his thoughts on United’s ongoing crisis:

“People keep saying United are in a transitional phase, in the middle of a rebuild. Even the fans are already joking that the team’s been in transition for years. But to start a rebuild, you need to have a plan and stick to it. That’s how I see it.

It feels like the club has too many different strategies, too many coaches, too many ideas. Everyone wants to win, but in the end, we end up nowhere,” Rashford said.

Rashford came up through the Red Devils’ academy, but lately, he hasn’t been welcomed in Manchester and keeps being sent out on loan. The last half-season, he spent on loan at Aston Villa, where he played 17 matches, scored 4 goals, and provided 6 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €50 million.

Reminder: The new season is just around the corner. Rashford has shared a new photo from Barcelona’s preseason

