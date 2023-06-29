Manchester United have agreed to transfer one of the leaders of Chelsea

"Manchester United" has reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Mason Mount from "Chelsea" and the English national team, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the Manchester-based club will pay €64 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €6 million through bonuses. The midfielder will sign a contract with "Man United" until the summer of 2028 with the option for a one-year extension.

In the past season, the 24-year-old Mount played 35 matches in all competitions for "Chelsea," scoring three goals and providing six assists.