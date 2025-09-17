Manchester United has published its financial report. Is it really that bad?

Counting the money.

Recently, rumors surfaced that Manchester United could be facing bankruptcy following the release of its financial statements. Today, September 17, the club has published the report, giving us a clear look at the real situation.

Details: Interestingly, Manchester United's revenues have actually seen a slight increase. For the 2025 fiscal year (covering the period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025), the club declared a profit of £666.5 million, which is up by 0.7% compared to the previous reporting period.

Broadcasting revenue took a significant hit, as the club did not compete in the Champions League—£172.9 million, representing a 22 percent drop from the previous period. The key takeaway: Manchester United managed to reduce its net loss from £113 million down to £33 million.

