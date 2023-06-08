"Manchester United" has defined its transfer strategy regarding Harry Kane

"Manchester United" is interested in strengthening their attack with Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the Manchester-based club is not willing to engage in prolonged negotiations for the forward's transfer. If they are unable to secure his purchase quickly, "Manchester United" plans to sign him as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Previously, it was reported that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also shown interest in the English striker.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 49 matches for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.