Manchester United could intercept Liverpool's transfer target

Football news Today, 14:21
Manchester United could intercept Liverpool's transfer target

Manchester United has entered the race to sign midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton and the Belgian national team, as reported by The Independent.

According to the source, Manchester United may acquire the player during the summer transfer window. However, the transfer will only happen if Manchester United sells midfielders Fred, Scott McTominay, or Donny van de Beek.

Previously, it was reported that Liverpool is also interested in Lavia. The club's manager, Jurgen Klopp, is personally insisting on signing the player. Liverpool is ready to pay €48 million for the Belgian midfielder, but Southampton's management is demanding at least €58 million.

The 19-year-old Lavia has been playing for Southampton since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the club from Manchester City for a fee of €12.3 million. In total, the midfielder has played 34 matches for Southampton in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

As for 22-year-old Andre, he is a product of Fluminense's youth academy. He has been playing for the first team since 2020. In total, he has played 144 matches for the Brazilian club in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2026.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
