Main News Manchester United buy England midfielder

Manchester United buy England midfielder

Football news Today, 11:54
Manchester United buy England midfielder Photo: Manchester United website / Unknown

The press service of Manchester United, on its official website, announced the transfer of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and the English national team.

The Manchester club paid €64 million for the player, with the possibility of an additional €7 million through bonuses. The midfielder has signed a contract with the new club until the summer of 2028, with the option to extend for another year. Mount's salary will range from €15 million to €18 million per year.

The 24-year-old Mount is a product of Chelsea's youth academy. He has played a total of 195 matches in all competitions for the London club, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists. He also had loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County. He has played 36 matches for the England national team, scoring five goals and providing five assists. He is the winner of the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League, the 2021 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2021 Club World Cup. He is also the winner of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship and a silver medalist at the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

It is worth noting that in the previous season, Manchester United finished in third place in the English Premier League, securing qualification to the 2023/2024 Champions League.

Oliver White
