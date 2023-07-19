RU RU
Manchester United beat the French club

Football news Today, 12:42
Manchester United beat the French club Photo: Manchester United website / Unknown

In a friendly match, "Manchester United" secured a victory over the French club "Lyon" with a score of 1-0.

The only goal of the match was scored early in the second half. Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek found the net in the 49th minute.

"Manchester United" (England) - "Lyon" (France) - 1:0 (0:0)
Goal: Van de Beek, 49 - 1:0

"Manchester United" lineup: Kovarz, Wan-Bissaka (Hurado, 46), Varane (Evans, 46), Martinez (Fish, 46), Alvaro Fernandez (Williams, 46), Mount (Hansen-Oroen, 46), Mejbri (Fred, 46), Mainu (Van de Beek, 46), Sancho (Hugill, 46), Anthony (Gor, 46), Diallo (Forson, 46).

"Lyon" lineup: Anthony Lopez (Riou, 63), Mata (Mboup, 63), Diomande (Camilo, 77), Sarr (Ndiaye, 63), Chaib, Laaziri (Tagliafico, 62), Tolisso (Alvero, 63), Lepenan (Sanchez, 63), El Arush (Koumbedi, 63), Jeffinho (Kadewere, 63), Lacazette (Ren-Adelaide, 63), Sarr (Lega, 63).

As a reminder, "Manchester United" finished third in the Premier League table last season, earning them a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

