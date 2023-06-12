Manchester United are ready to sell a star player

According to information published in the Daily Star, "Manchester United" wants to get rid of midfielder Jadon Sancho, who is of interest to "Tottenham".

According to the source, Manchester United is willing to sell the player for 70 million euros. However, this amount is not satisfactory for the London club, which is willing to pay no more than 58 million euros.

In the current season, 23-year-old Sancho has played 41 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.