Manchester United are interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Manchester United are interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Today, 04:58
According to Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan, Manchester United want to strengthen the squad with one of the top players in the next transfer windows.

According to the source, the club are now considering signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The 22-year-old Georgian footballer spent only one season at the Italian club. He moved to Napoli from Dinamo Batumi for 13.3 million euros in 2022. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

According to Transfermarkt specialists, the player's value is now estimated at 85 million euros. In 2023 he was included in the list of 30 nominees for the Golden Ball award.

Last season Kvaratskhelia played 43 matches for Napoli in all tournaments, scored 14 goals and made 17 assists. He was recognized as the best player of Serie A.

It is interesting that Kvaratskhelia has not been able to distinguish himself in the opponents' goal for 20 matches. His last goal was scored in March 2023 in a match against Torino (4:0).

