Manchester United announced the departure of the club legend

Manchester United announced the departure of the club legend

Today, 16:41
Manchester United announced the departure of the club legend Photo: Manchester United website / Unknown

The press service of Manchester United has announced on their official website the departure of Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea.

De Gea's contract with the English club expired on June 30, 2023. After that, the management of the English club did not offer him a new agreement. As a result, the 32-year-old Spaniard became a free agent and can move to another club for free.

David De Gea has been playing for Manchester United since 2011. He joined the English club from Atletico Madrid. The transfer fee amounted to 25 million euros. In total, he has played 545 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, conceding 590 goals. He kept clean sheets in 190 matches. With Manchester United, De Gea became the champion of England in the 2012/2013 season, won the FA Cup in the 2015/2016 season, and lifted the English League Cup in the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 seasons. He also won the FA Community Shield three times in 2011, 2013, and 2016, and lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy in the 2016/2017 season.

From 2014 to 2020, De Gea represented the Spanish national team. He played 45 matches for the Spanish national team, conceding 36 goals.

